MOSI creates learning hub, help center for students taking online classes

The Museum of Science and Industry is offering tech help and hands-on education for distance learners.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County public schools will start the semester with one week of online learning. Other Tampa Bay area districts are offering different options for parents, including online and in-person classes.

That means there are tens of thousands of students learning remotely, at least for the start of this semester, so the Museum of Science and Industry wanted to offer a resource to parents.

There are challenges to online learning, including not having enough devices to get online, a parent's work schedule and students not being able to focus at home.

"We wanted to give families an option for those who aren't able to keep their kids at home, they have to go to work or get other stuff done. They can bring their kids to MOSI and we can help assist their kids while they're doing their eLearning through the day," said Janet White, the Director of Education at MOSI.

The MOS'e' Learning Hub will provide students with a computer and internet access. An educator will be in the classroom to help them troubleshoot any technical issues and to help guide them through their online learning platform if needed. Outdoors time, lunch, snack breaks and a hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art or mathematics) activity are also built into the day.

"This helps give kids a schedule. For kids to be on a schedule, it helps them realize their job is to learn, so they see they're actually in school, not just at home continuing the summer which seems to never end," said White.

The MOS'e' Learning Hub is open to kids in kindergarten through 8th grade. They'll be divided into groups of kindergarten-2nd grade, 3rd-5th grade and 6th-8th grade.