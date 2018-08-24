Two Fort Worth police officers are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was considering jumping off a high-level overpass last Saturday.

Dash camera footage shows the officers drive up behind the woman's blue car, which local news outlets reported was stopped in the left shoulder of the flyover at I-35W southbound and eastbound Loop 820 in Fort Worth. The woman is seen climbing onto the concrete barrier -- teetering above the highway far below.

►Know the warning signs: What behaviors indicate your friend may need help

Working as a team, the officers, Justin Henry and Trae Cierzan, approached the woman from both sides and spoke to her while they did. When they got close enough, they took her arms and pulled her to safety.

"We're going to get you some help, OK?" Justin said.

Her life and yours matter.

If you ever have suicidal thoughts, contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP