Police say the child's step-father, 31-year-old Kevin Grant and his wife 29-year-old Kaitlin Baptiste face multiple charges, including risk of injury to a child.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a report of child abuse in Naugatuck.

Police responded to a report of child abuse at the Forest Street home on October 1.

Following an investigation, it was determined the child's step-father, 31-year-old Kevin Grant forced the child to sleep in a locked closet for several months and inflicted physical punishments, such as kneeling on tacks and drinking hot sauce until he vomited.

Grant was taken into custody on October 16 on an active warrant.

His wife 29-year-old Kaitlin Baptiste was also arrested, as police say she was aware of the child abuse.

Grant faces the following charges:

Risk of injury to child

2nd degree Assault

Intentional cruelty to persons

Disorderly conduct

2nd degree Reckless Endangerment

Baptiste was charged with:

Risk of injury to child $10,000.00

Conspiracy to commit/ intentional cruelty to persons

Conspiracy to commit/ disorderly conduct

2nd degree Reckless endangerment