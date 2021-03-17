MPD: Texas man arrested near Naval Observatory after an intelligence bulletin warned law enforcement he was in DC

The 31-year-old Texas man had a gun and ammo in his car when local and federal law enforcement searched it, according to DC Police.

WASHINGTON — A man was arrested near the Naval Observatory on Wednesday by U.S. Secret Service after an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas tipped off law enforcement about him being in the District, D.C. Police said in a statement to WUSA9.

Police said the man arrested in the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, is identified as 31-year-old Paul Murray.

In a statement from D.C. Police, officials said that a rifle and ammunition were recovered from Murray's vehicle and were found by police nearly a block away in a garage within the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest D.C.

A D.C. Police report shows that Murray had an AR-15 semi-auto rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, Five 30 round magazines.

The Naval Observatory is where the vice president's residence is located within the District. It is not known at this time if Murray was trying to harm or come in contact with Vice President Kamala Harris or any member of her family.

Murray, who is from San Antonio, Texas, has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device