TAMPA, Fla. — Walks are clutch right now. You get out. You get some sun. You get see other humans and friendly faces.

In Seminole Height’s Hampton Terrace neighborhood, one house is putting a little pep in their neighbor’s steps.

Cassie Plumridge and her husband started a “walk-on-by” dance party for neighbors.

“I like to sit on my front porch and wave at everyone even in normal times and I had noticed that there were so many people out walking [and] coming by, neighbors that I had never met before and I really wanted to find a way to engage with them,” she said.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights at 5 p.m. the dancing starts.

“When people walk by and they get to dance it out a little bit by the time they finish passing my house easily have a smile on their face,” she said.

Each night has a theme. They’ve had everything from Spice Girls, to Tropical Island to Disney. Little girls came dressed in costumes and twirled their way through the evening walk with their families.

“The positivity has been awesome and [we] really have enjoyed spreading that and helping people smile and forget about what’s going on for even just a few seconds as they pass by,” Cassie said.

She says it’s easy for other neighborhoods to do this, too. She puts out a speaker, picks a theme, puts on music and a neighbor does special chalk drawings.

“Dance has always been my passion in life and so to be able to share that with all of my neighbors as they walk by and bring a little cheer bit of cheer to their day and meet all of the dogs and the kids and everyone has been a lot of fun and really satisfying for me and I just am happy to make other people happy,” she said.

She’s found a way to make it a little better for others as they get into the groove of a new “normal.”

This story was inspired by a local resident who let Courtney Robinson know about the awesome things happening in their neighborhood on Nextdoor.

