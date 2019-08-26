TAMPA, Fla. — Close to one hundred people living in a public housing complex in Tampa will be relocated by the housing authority after the discovery of the city’s first black cemetery.
A Tampa Bay Times’ investigation into the old Zion Cemetery sparked research that triggered the relocation.
We will have a full report on 10News this evening.
