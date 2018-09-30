A violent weekend across the Tampa Bay area with seven deaths in three days has residents concerned.

Josh Zagarana lives less than a mile from where police said a man was gunned down in Hyde Park.

“It’s shocking. This is a neighborhood where families and kids walk around often. This is one of the most affluent neighborhoods in the city probably considering we’re so close to the water. It’s very shocking this would happen here,” Zagarana said.

The intersection of Willow and Swann Avenue that was roped off with yellow police tape Sunday morning is just feet from a church and many businesses. With no arrests and little information, the evidence markers make people question what happened or led up to this murder.

Those are the same questions police want answers to as well after responding to another death investigation in Tampa Heights where a family member found a man and woman dead around 10 a.m. Sunday.

It’s a domestic situation Tampa Police lieutenant Eric DeFelice said. He said it is not connected to the Hyde Park situation.

“There is nothing that would lead us to believe that this is connected to that homicide,” DeFelice said.

It raises concerns for neighbors like 82-year-old Martha Bacon.

“Nothing like this ever happens around here. Nothing. This is one of the quietest neighborhoods I think in Tampa,” Bacon said.

Residents said it’s reason enough to be a little more cautious, even in the safest of neighborhoods.

“When I’m in the house my burglar bar is locked. Nowadays that’s the way it is,” said Bacon.

In both cases, Tampa police are asking for anyone who saw something to contact them. In the Hyde Park shooting investigation, they’re asking for people or neighbors with surveillance video to take a look at what may have happened around 4 a.m. with hopes of finding suspicious activity around the time of the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

