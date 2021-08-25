Netflix to feature Tampa real estate company in reality series

The show will spotlight members of Allure Realty as they navigate selling luxury real estate in the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa real estate company will be featured on a Netflix reality series by the creators of "Selling Sunset."

The show, officially named "Selling Tampa," centers around Allure Realty selling luxury real estate in the Tampa Bay area and throughout Florida.

Allure Realty is a 2-year-old Black, woman-owned real estate

brokerage in Tampa. The female-run firm is owned by Sharelle Rosado, a military veteran.

The firm celebrated its grand opening this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and visit from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

"What America will see is what we already know," Castor said in an interview. "Tampa is the greatest city in the nation."

Tampa's real estate market has made leaps in the last year, which is why the area may have sold the "Selling Sunset" creator.

As of April, the price for the typical home in the Tampa metro has risen by 16-percent from April 2020, Zillow reports, with 1.7-percent of that growth happening from March to April of this year.