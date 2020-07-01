TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Every parent knows the struggle is real.

Kids get all hopped up on candy on Halloween, and getting them up for school the next day becomes an unbearable battle of wills.

One Florida state senator wants to change that.

Sen. Annette Taddeo from Miami-Dade County filed a bill to make November 1 an official school holiday.

If the bill passes the legislature and is signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, it would take effect on July 1, and all school districts in the state would be forced to adjust their calendars.

This year, however, Nov. 1 falls on a Saturday.

According to the bill, if the day after Halloween falls on a Saturday or Sunday, then school would resume the following Monday as usual.

