Florida State Fair announces new dates

Originally scheduled for February, the fair will now take place April 22 – May 2, 2021.

TAMPA, Fla — The Florida State Fair has officially been rescheduled for April.

The vast outdoor space will allow for guests to social distance while walking around the fair, the Florida State Fairgrounds said today in a release. The fair also plans to follow CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines by providing sanitation stations, requiring masks, and reworking their indoor floor plans.

"Like other fairs and venues across the country that have safely reopened, we are utilizing best practices and safety guidelines that have proven to be successful. With a solid safety plan in place, we remain confident in providing a safe family entertainment experience,” Cheryl Flood, Executive Director of the Florida State Fair said.

Florida State Fair organizers plan to share full details of their health and safety guidelines in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Monday, Feb. 1 on the Florida State Fair website. And, if you already purchased a ticket, don't worry. The website will allow guests to transfer existing tickets for the rescheduled dates.

For more information, you can visit FloridaStateFair.com.