'Firefighter Torres is a hero' | Fallen New Haven firefighter mourned throughout the state

Torres was said to want to be a firefighter since he was a little boy, and the community is mourning his death just shy of his 2-year anniversary with the department

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A community is still reeling from the shock of losing one of their own in a house fire yesterday morning.

Ricardo Torres Jr., 30, died Wednesday morning following a house fire on Valley Street. Another firefighter, Lt. Samod Rankins, was taken to the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit for critical injuries. Rankins family said he continues to improve.

Two other firefighters and a resident were treated and released.

The Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner had said the cause of death was pending future studies.

Torres was said to want to be a firefighter since he was a little boy, and the New Haven Fire Department is mourning his death. In July, Torres would have been with the department for two years.

The fire was called in Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. Officials said the heavy fire was in the basement and the first floor of the home, and two people were trapped including an 84-year-old woman. The fire soon was upgraded to a second alarm.

"We can see the blaze coming off the second floor and the third floor and the firefighters was working pretty quickly to get everyone out," Jasmine Reed, a neighbor, told FOX61 News. "I believe they did their best. It was just a sad situation, unfortunately."

A mayday call was put out by Torres who was up on the second floor of the home. Officials said Torres reported being lost and disoriented. When other firefighters arrived to his location, they found Torres and Rankin unconscious. Officials said their air supply was empty, which usually happens after around 15 minutes.

"Conditions in that house may have been a little bit over excessive with stuff in the way and it’s very easy in our job to get to get disoriented," said Pat Cannon, President to New Haven Firefighters Local 825.

Both were taken to the hospital where Torres was later pronounced dead.

Torres and his wife are expecting their second child.

A GoFundMe page was set up by the New Haven firefighter union to help the Torres family with expenses. Its target goal was $20,000 but has since surpassed $300,000. You can view the page here.

The loss hit everyone in the community, but also was felt statewide.

“Today’s tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers that firefighters face each and every day when responding to emergencies," Governor Ned Lamont said. "Firefighter Torres is a hero, who dedicated his life to the safety of the people of New Haven. My thoughts are also with the firefighters who were injured while responding to this emergency, and I pray for their speedy recovery.”

On Wednesday, Lamont ordered U.S. and state flags be lowered in honor of Torres.

Mayor Justin Elicker joined the fire department at a press conference Wednesday afternoon and expressed how proud he was of the way the Chief and entire department came together to support the family at the hospital.

"To lose someone who is truly a hero, who went into harm's way to ensure the safety of others, it's something that will impact us for months and years to come," Elicker added.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin tweeted that the Hartford community is also mourning today.

"Our hearts and our prayers are with the family and loved ones of New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres who tragically died in the line of duty this morning," he tweeted.

The Firebird Society of New Haven, an organization of Black and Hispanic Firefighters, also said their hearts and minds are heavy as a department.

The group shared their condolences for Torres and healing blessings to Lt Samod Rankins, a second firefighter who was injured Wednesday morning.

New Haven Chief John Alston told reporters Wednesday that Torres wanted to be a firefighter since he was a child.

"I interviewed him and hired him for this job. I was so proud of him and continue to be proud," Alston said while holding back tears.

Fire departments across the country also mourned with the New Haven Fire Department, from Massachusetts to Colorado. The support also crossed international borders into Canada with the Kelowna Fire Department in British Columbia tweeting their sympathies.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the line of duty death of a firefighter from @NewHavenFire. Our hearts ache for the friends and family of this member and the others that were hurt while fighting a fire overnight. #LODD #NewHavenFire https://t.co/uq83uPV2YP — Colorado Springs Firefighters (@local5iaff) May 12, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers & sisters with #IAFF Local 825, FF Torres family and friends. #RIP Brother #LODD @NewHavenFire pic.twitter.com/UnJrR3Kj3b — Kelowna Professional (@IAFF953) May 12, 2021

Out thoughts are with the members of @NewHavenFire & the family of the fallen. pic.twitter.com/bT7WP0dtLv — Billerica Fire MA (@BillericaFD) May 12, 2021