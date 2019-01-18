LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The growth east of Interstate 75 in Manatee County doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. There are three new schools opening in August, and Friday the sheriff’s office opened a new substation in Lakewood Ranch off State Road 70 at 14544 Arbor Green Trail.

“This gives us the opportunity to house deputies here, special teams and keep these deputies in their zone,” says Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells.

The new substation makes homeowner Jim Rogoze feel safer.

“More police presence creates a safer environment,” he says. “We’ll have deputies in and out all day. They’ll have to travel State Road 70 and 64, deterring crime and some speed violations we constantly receive out here.

“A lot of people want to live here, it’s a beautiful place, a planned community, things are organized, all sorts of activities. As we grow we need more services.”

The sheriff’s office has seen a 16 percent population growth over the last 7 years, mostly east of the interstate. The sheriff asked county commissioners for 18 new deputies last year and he got 10. It’s a start.

“Growth is continuing. We are struggling as an agency to keep up with that growth,” says Wells.

More people, says the sheriff, means more crime. The county saw an 8.9 percent increase in property crimes for the first half of last year, mostly vehicle burglaries. But the sheriff says violent crime is down 10 percent.

The substation is just the first step. The sheriff says ideally, he’d like to open a new district east of I-75. It would become the sheriff’s office fourth district in the county. But that plan is still several years away.

Wells says, “We know if we don’t continue to add deputies to keep up with the growth we will have a hard time controlling property crimes that we need to be on top of.”

The new substation is also a place where residents can file complaints instead of traveling 20 miles to the main sheriff’s office.

