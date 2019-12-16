MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioners last week voted unanimously to approve clean needle exchange programs within the county. This, under a new Florida law, allows counties to approve the programs so that non-profit or for-profit businesses can run them.

No state, county or municipal taxpayer money may be used in running the exchanges. However, state leaders saw the need to allow them in an effort to reduce the spread of infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C.

“It made total sense for Manatee County and I’m sure other counties are going to be following suit, I’ve heard that they are, but it made perfect sense for us to do it because we have been the epicenter for, unfortunately, the opioid issue for awhile,” said Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore, who also has more than forty years of experience as a nurse. “What we’ve done is just open the door to allow a non-profit to do this and we support this, I support this as a nurse since 1977, I totally support this.”

“I did not get one negative comment before this came before the commission,” she added. “After the fact I did, but that’s because they’re uneducated and don’t know what this program is for. We’re not promoting drug abuse, we’re not promoting that, we’re trying to prevent the blood-borne diseases and this is going to be a way to do that.”

“Clean needles are going to reduce the incidents of HIV and Hepatitis C,” said Valerie Wojciechowicz, a Medical Peer Program Manager at CAN Community Health in Sarasota. “When you don’t have access to clean needles you’ll use, really anything. And, folks that don’t understand addiction don’t get that that’s not a choice.”

Wojciechowicz contracted HIV and Hepatitis C as an IV drug user. Now almost 33 years clean and sober, she helps others find resources and navigate life with diseases like HIV.

“It’s so hard for someone who doesn’t have an issue with addiction to understand that it’s not a choice for us, that it is something I have to work on every day,” said Wojciechowicz. “Folks on the newsfeed say things like, ‘oh, let them die, who cares? They shouldn’t get Narcan,’ but reducing the incidents of HIV and Hepatitis C is a public health issue. That helps everybody.”

No needle exchange program has been set up in Manatee County yet, but Whitmore says a number of organizations have reached out expressing interest.

