Man walks away empty-handed after failed bank robbery in Pasco County

If you recognize him, you are urged to call the New Port Richey Police Department.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Police are searching for a man they say tried and failed to rob a bank in Pasco County.

It happened Wednesday at the Chase Bank at 5029 U.S. Highway 19 in New Port Richey.

Officers say the man passed a teller a note demanding at least $2,000. But, authorities say the teller didn't provide any money, and the man left empty-handed.

He was described as a Hispanic or light-skinned Black man in his 30s to 40s. Investigators say he was soft-spoken, stood about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 and was thin with hazel eyes.

According to law enforcement, he was wearing a baggie white dress shirt, light baggy pants, a black tie, a brown cap, a dark mask and dark dress shoes. If you recognize him, officers ask you to call New Port Richey Police Detective Edward Campbell at 727-232-8902.

