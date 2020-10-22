Man walks away empty-handed after failed bank robbery in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Police are searching for a man they say tried and failed to rob a bank in Pasco County.
It happened Wednesday at the Chase Bank at 5029 U.S. Highway 19 in New Port Richey.
Officers say the man passed a teller a note demanding at least $2,000. But, authorities say the teller didn't provide any money, and the man left empty-handed.
He was described as a Hispanic or light-skinned Black man in his 30s to 40s. Investigators say he was soft-spoken, stood about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 and was thin with hazel eyes.
According to law enforcement, he was wearing a baggie white dress shirt, light baggy pants, a black tie, a brown cap, a dark mask and dark dress shoes. If you recognize him, officers ask you to call New Port Richey Police Detective Edward Campbell at 727-232-8902.
What other people are reading right now:
- Iran, Russia obtained US voter information, intelligence agencies warn
- Your guide for the rescheduled 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- Rare, two-headed snake found in Palm Harbor home
- Former St. Pete police officer sentenced for child porn
- Here's the full 2020 World Series schedule
- Gov. DeSantis says any future school closures are 'off the table'
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter