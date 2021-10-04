Florida roofing company replaces roof for wife of late US Army veteran

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project gives back to U.S. Military Veterans.

ELLENTON, Fla. — As part of a roofing project to give back to United States Military Veterans, a widowed woman received a new roof Monday in Manatee County.

Sandy Kerr, wife of late U.S. Veteran James Kerr, received a new roof from Red Dog's Roofing, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, in part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Kerr was selected and approved for the roof replacement through a partnership with Manatee County Habitat for Humanity.