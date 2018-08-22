ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two days after administrators from Pinellas County schools sent home notifications about elevated lead levels in the water supply at Azalea Elementary School, on Wednesday, district officials shared good news.

A second round of test results from samples taken Tuesday show lead levels well within what’s considered safe by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Parent Abagail Sanchez had a giant smile after learning the news at dismissal and said the news was a big relief. Earlier this week, administrators from Azalea rushed to take precautions to protect students from what was thought to be unsafe lead levels in the water.

“We basically shut off access as fountains and faucets. In the cafeteria they were not cooking with (tap) water and provided bottled water,” said Lisa Wolf, district spokeswoman.

The initial test result in question was taken directly from the school’s water meter showing the lead level at .45 parts per billion. District officials say they re-tested 24 hours later and came back with a dramatically lower level, well within EPA safe standards.

But the conflicting test results have left some parents and grandparents from the school confused.

“I don’t know,” said Kathryn Medina picking up her grandchild. “Why is it not good one day … and good the next day?”

Wolf says water quality experts believe the original result came back high because of the location where the sample was taken.

“They think it might be an error,” said Wolf. “Generally, if you test from the meter you might have lead levels that are elevated or higher.”

The latest re-test from Tuesday taken from that same meter location came back much lower at .05 parts per billion and samples from the school’s cafeteria even better, a just .01 part per billion. The EPA deems anything under .15 parts per billion safe yet some parents and grandparents still plan to take precautions.

“I’m not going to trust it yet until I get more data,” said the parent of a first-grader picking his daughter up from school.

The school district says they started annual tests of every Pinellas school after the water crisis in Flint, Mich. Schools like Azalea that have a question mark come up on their results will undergo additional testing four times a year.

