ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New aerial video from the city of St. Petersburg shows just how far along construction has come along on the St. Petersburg Pier.

The first phases of The Pier are expected to open early fall this year.

The video shows construction all along The Pier’s approach and the actual building structure at the end of The Pier rising into the air.

“I miss it,” said Maddie Fernandez who grew up coming to The Pier as a teen. “I feel like it adds so much to our city.”

Geert Benoot moved to St. Pete seven years ago from Belgium and says he’s watched as the city has transformed. He says The Pier will be the centerpiece of that transformation that will continue bringing more and more people downtown.

“We’re excited because we’ve seen the rendering, but we don’t know what [it is going to look like.] It’s like when you buy a condo and you see the plans … and when you walk in, it’s different.”

The Pier will include new restaurants and a marine education center run by Tampa Bay Watch.

The group is working to raise funds this month to complete construction of their building which will be located over the water along The Pier’s midsection.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.