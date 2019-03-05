ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The steaks have been raised in the case of a missing cow sculpture that was stolen from a St. Petersburg restaurant Saturday.

Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City posted a $1,000 reward and a free steak dinner for the person who gives investigators information leading to the recovery of Harold Seltzer's Steakhouse’s cow sculpture in St. Pete.

Previous: Cow statue stolen from St. Petersburg steakhouse, police say

When the owners of Old Homestead Steakhouse heard about what happened to the cow at Harold Seltzer's Steakhouse, they 'beefed' up security at their own restaurant, which also has a large cow statue named Annabelle placed outside.

"We feel a deep connection to Howard Seltzer’s, both having famous bovine sculptures that have become synonymous with our restaurants," owner Marc Sherry said. "Hopefully, this reward helps bring back the cow. We know what Annabelle means to us. She's part of our family. Money on the street talks, whether you’re in New York or Florida, and that ain't no bull."

The cow stolen from Howard Seltzer’s Steakhouse is about 12 feet by 2 feet.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.