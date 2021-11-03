The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee is now authorized to talk to witnesses, subpoena documents, and look at any evidence.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee will begin a formal impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo following sexual assault and harassment allegations that have come to light.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Thursday that following the Assembly Majority Conference earlier in the day, he has authorized the investigation of the 63-year-old governor. Heastie says the allegations of misconduct are serious.

The authorization gives the committee the ability to subpoena documents, look at any evidence, and talk with witnesses.

Heastie says he has full confidence in Assembly Member Charles Lavine, the chair of the committee who will lead the investigation, and the committee will do an "expeditious, full and thorough investigation."

Lavine previously was the chair of the committee that created the Assembly's Sexual Harassment, Retaliation and Discrimination policy.

Heastie says this investigation will not interfere with the independent Attorney General investigation.