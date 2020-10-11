Tampa Bay veterans, NFL Green team up to beautify and clean up Veterans Memorial Park

The planting and cleanup of the park is one of numerous Super Bowl community greening projects being implemented in the Tampa Bay area by NFL Green.

TAMPA, Fla — The NFL Green and veterans from the Tampa Bay area partnered to spruce up Veterans Memorial Park in Tampa.

Last week, military volunteers helped to plant nearly 150 flowering plants and bushes to attract butterflies and other important pollinators to the garden. The project was done in honor of military veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

The planting and cleanup of the park is one of numerous Super Bowl community greening projects being implemented in the Tampa Bay area by NFL Green in partnership with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, NFL partners Verizon, Oikos Triple Zero, Castrol®, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee Sustainability Program presented by Tampa Electric.

NFL Green is the league's environmental program that partners with the local Super Bowl Host Committee and works to cut back on the environmental impact of Super Bowl events and leave a positive “green” legacy in host communities.

NFL Green and is also working with Force Blue, a group of retired special ops veterans, The Florida Aquarium and the University of Miami on an innovative Super Bowl environmental project to restoring Florida’s Coral Reef. For Super Bowl LIV, 100 corals were planted to restore a site off Miami’s coast in honor of the NFL’s 100th season and America’s military veterans.

In October, the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee announced the launch of its sustainability program in partnership with Tampa Electric.

With this program, Tampa Electric and the host committee will work to "incorporate sustainability principles and programs alongside Super Bowl-related and Host Committee-related events in the Tampa Bay area."

One of the program's goals is to use solar blocks through Tampa Electric's Sun to Go program to offset energy use at events for the Super Bowl.

The host committee launched its community greening program last month after a symbolic "golden shovel" was passed on from Miami's host committee.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to air right here on 10 Tampa Bay on Feb. 7, 2021.

