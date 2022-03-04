NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith speaks at Black, Brown College Bound Summit in Tampa

Roughly 350 students from 40 colleges across the country attended the event.

TAMPA, Fla. — NFL Hall of Famer and former Florida Gator Emmitt Smith was in Tampa this Friday to speak at an event aimed at helping minority men get to college.

The Black, Brown College Bound Summit has been going strong for 15 years and is organized by Hillsborough Community College. Its mission, organizers say, is to help get more Black and Latino men "to and through college."

"African American and Latino males remain historically underrepresented throughout higher education, and their persistence and retention rates are significantly lower than other student populations," Hillsborough Community College said in a news release.

Roughly 350 students from 40 colleges across the country attend the event held at the Tampa Convention Center. According to organizers, attendees participate in workshops and motivational sessions that address the challenges Black and Latin men face when trying to attend college.

This year, organizers say the convention will focus on solutions to social justice issues like poverty, access to education, racial injustice, the criminal justice system, policing and other equity concerns.

Smith was the keynote speaker for the summit Friday afternoon. However, former Presidential candidate Jullian Castro also made an appearance.