TAMPA, Fla. — The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in sports, and it has a whole mini-economy that surrounds it wherever it goes.

As Tampa gets ready to host Super Bowl LV in 2021, local businesses are already vying to be part of the show.

The Super Bowl LV Business Connect program is a partnership between the NFL and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee designed to link diverse Tampa area businesses to contracting opportunities during Super Bowl LV.

On Tuesday, Business Connect held its first “pitch day”, where local vendors got five minutes to present their proposals to a panel of judges.

Services people can apply to provide include barricades (concrete), catering, contract labor, event production, fencing, general contractors, printing, scaffolding, transportation and waste removal – just to name a few.

To qualify, businesses must be 51% owned by a minority, woman, veteran or LGBT individual and be located in Hillsborough, Pinellas and/or Pasco County.

Applications are open through February 14th, with final notifications for the selected vendors to be announced in March 2020.

RELATED: Lady Gaga to headline pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami

RELATED: NFL, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV host committee announce local business program

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter