Nicholas the dolphin celebrates 18th birthday at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A very special dolphin celebrated his 18th birthday on Wednesday.
Nicholas, one of three male dolphins at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, celebrated his birthday alongside his new roommate, Hemingway.
The CMA team crafted a dolphin-friendly cake for Nicholas, which included his favorite fish, some jello and ice shapes and his favorite toys like buoys.
Nicholas was found on Christmas Eve in 2002 near Gibsonton. Aquarium staffed estimated he was about six months old at the time.
Earlier this month, Nicholas got a new friend in his enclosure. The 26-year-old Hemingway was rescued in late July 2019 and was treated and cared for at SeaWorld Orlando before arriving at CMA.
Learn more about Nicholas and Hemingway here.
