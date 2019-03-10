TAMPA, Fla. — Nik Wallenda completed a high wire walk Thursday to kick off the grand celebration weekend at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa.
Wallenda performed the high wire walk between the property’s two hotel towers with his mother, Delilah Wallenda. This was her final high-wire walk.
The event was for invited guests only.
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s grand celebration weekend will commemorate the completion of its $700 million expansion.
