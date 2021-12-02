x
Daredevil Nik Wallenda to 'walk the plank' at Legoland

Wallenda is a seventh-generation circus performer known for his death-defying stunts, including his most recent walk over an active volcano.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The "King of the High Wire" is heading to Legoland Florida!

On Friday afternoon, Sarasota-based daredevil Nik Wallenda will walk on a wire five stories above park guests to celebrate Legoland Florida Resort's 10th anniversary.

The "plank walk" 60 feet in the air is part of the park's pirate-themed celebration. The walk was originally scheduled for last year's opening of the Pirate Island Hotel but was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Legoland guests will be able to watch Wallenda tower over them while enjoying the park's rides and attractions like the Brickbeard watersports stunt show.

For tickets to witness the daredevil stunt, visit the Legoland website.

