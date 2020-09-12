First round of test results shows no contamination in Tampa’s drinking water

Regulations require a second set of results showing no contamination before the boil water notice can be officially rescinded.

TAMPA, Fla — A first round of water samples taken Wednesday morning after Monday night’s Tampa water main break has come back showing no signs of contamination in the city’s drinking water.

The 24 samples were taken at hospitals and nursing homes housing highly-susceptible populations and also in high populations centers, including large apartment complexes and mobile home parks throughout the city.

While the initial results give city leaders great confidence Tampa’s water is safe to drink, state regulations require a second set of results showing no contamination before the boil water notice can be officially rescinded.

Contractors working near the city’s main water treatment plant punctured a water main Monday evening, sending a flood of water into a nearby neighborhood and causing concern the city’s entire drinking water supply could have suffered possible contamination.

A precautionary boil water notice was first issued Monday evening and has impacted businesses throughout the city that rely on clean drinking water ever since.

What other people are reading right now:

