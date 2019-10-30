HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement is heading into neighborhoods reminding registered sex offenders about the rules when it comes to Halloween.

On Wednesday, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister was joining his deputies, knocking on doors, reminding registered sex offenders and predators to avoid contact with children this Halloween.

By law, registered sex offenders cannot hand-out county candy, decorate for Halloween, or even leave their porch lights on for the holiday.

“And remember, if a porch light is not on, don’t go knocking at that door,” Chronister advised.

Sheriff Chronister says he wants to make sure sex offenders who - by state law – must notify local law enforcement about where they’re living, are following the rules.

“A parent, or an adult, should always accompany young kids. If your older kids are going alone, they should travel in groups,” said Sheriff Chronister. “Parents, make sure you know their trick-or-treating route.”

Florida has over 26,000 sex offenders and predators. Hillsborough County is home to nearly 2,000 of them.

The sheriff says this also gives them an opportunity to make sure those sex offenders are registered at the address they have on record.

To look-up registered sex offenders in your area, click here.

