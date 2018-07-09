BRADENTON, Fla. — No-swim advisories were put into place for a Manatee County beach and two Sarasota County Beaches.

As a precaution, health officials issued the no-swim advisories for Caspersen Beach, Bird Key Park Beach and Bayfront Park North Friday.

The beaches will remain open, but getting in the water is not recommended by health officials.

Reminder #NoSwim Advisory includes #CaspersenBeach south of #Venice beach. The enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing Tues. Sept. 4th was outside acceptable limits. The beaches are open, but wading, swimming & water recreation is not recommended @CityofVeniceFL pic.twitter.com/QSM2zU88qI — Isabel Mascareñas (@IMascarenas) September 7, 2018

The Florida Departments of Health in both counties got test results back that showed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria. The advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines.

Enterococci bacteria can cause diseases, infections or rashes.

The rapid response team from Sarasota County said the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is probably from natural sources. The team saw decaying algae and numerous dead and decaying fish associated with red tide impacting the area among the rocks and along the shoreline.

NO SWIM ADVISORY issues for #BirdKey and #CaspersenBeach in #Sarasota by the @HealthyFla The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Tuesday, September 4th was outside acceptable limits. Stay out of the water! pic.twitter.com/Tc2v6YyHgB — Isabel Mascareñas (@IMascarenas) September 7, 2018

The precise cause for the elevated bacteria levels at Bayfront Park North is not currently known.

