BRADENTON, Fla. — No-swim advisories were put into place for a Manatee County beach and two Sarasota County Beaches.
As a precaution, health officials issued the no-swim advisories for Caspersen Beach, Bird Key Park Beach and Bayfront Park North Friday.
The beaches will remain open, but getting in the water is not recommended by health officials.
The Florida Departments of Health in both counties got test results back that showed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria. The advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines.
Enterococci bacteria can cause diseases, infections or rashes.
The rapid response team from Sarasota County said the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is probably from natural sources. The team saw decaying algae and numerous dead and decaying fish associated with red tide impacting the area among the rocks and along the shoreline.
The precise cause for the elevated bacteria levels at Bayfront Park North is not currently known.
