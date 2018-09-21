TAMPA, Fla.—When things seem too good to be true, they usually are.

Such as the Publix coupon floating around social media.

The $75 off Publix coupon with $80 purchase circulating around Facebook is fake, according to Publix Media and Community Relations Manager Brian West.

The post popping up on social media says the “deal” is to celebrate 100 years of success and says it is valid through September 30.

Even though this coupon is a fake, there are some good deals out there this month.

