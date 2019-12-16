TAMPA, Fla. — As 4-year-old Noah McAdams has been battling leukemia, his parents have been battling the courts.

After Noah's parents, Taylor Bland and Joshua McAdams, refused to get their son chemotherapy, a judge removed Noah from their home. His parents wanted a more holistic approach to treatment.

Judge Thomas Palermo ruled Monday morning that Noah can officially return home to his parents. He had been home for nearly a week prior to the official hearing, according to the family's attorney and Bland's Facebook posts.

All parties in the case agreed to the reunification. Judge Palermo stated that he was pleased with the efforts by Bland and McAdams to follow treatment plans, allowing Noah to come home.

Noah is continuing treatment and is almost finished with his first round of chemotherapy. The family's attorney, Brooke Elvington, says Noah is in remission.

Bland thanked everyone who has supported her efforts to get her family back together.

"There has been nonstop smiling since Noah came home on Sunday," Elvington said. "They're doing well. They're at peace. They can go to bed every night with their son and that's the way it should be."

The family has to return to court in March to officially close out the case.

