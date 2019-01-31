CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas Pasco District State Attorney has confirmed no criminal charges will be filed after a Clearwater infant was killed by a family dog in October.

The infant, later identified as Khloe Williams, was reportedly under the care of her foster parents when the attack happened. The mixed-breed dog was taken by the Pinellas County Animal Control.

MORE: Clearwater infant dies after being attacked by family dog, officials say

The state attorney said there is "insufficient evidence to prove criminal negligence."

The Clearwater Police Department released the following statement after Williams' death:

"The Clearwater Police Department's homicide unit is conducting a thorough and objective investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of 7-month-old Khloe Williams. The detectives are collecting evidence and conducting interviews to determine exactly how this horrible dog attack occurred. This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved. We are committed to conducting a fair and impartial investigation. In order to ensure the integrity of the investigation, we will not be releasing details or discussing the circumstances with anyone outside the investigation until it is complete."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.