WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — There's a new bloodhound in town in Polk County. Actually, four new bloodhounds.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced it had welcomed last week four new bloodhound puppies to its department. The sheriff's office introduced the new pups Monday at its operations center in Winter Haven.

The bloodhounds, ranging from 9-11 months old, were donated by Find-M' Friends, Inc. in Citrus County. Each bloodhound is valued at around $10,000 each.

The pups -- Trace, Preston, Cyndi Lou and Catherine or "Cat" -- will be paired with canine handlers at the sheriff's office.

K-9 Trace will be paired with Deputy Sheriff Amber Ludlow, who has been with the agency since 2013 and has been working with the canine unit since January 2016.

K-9 Preston will be with Deputy Sheriff Scott Weaver, who has been with the agency since 2008 and been working with the canine unit since December 2016.

K-9 Cyndi Lou will be paired with Deputy Sheriff DJ Cranor, who has been with the agency since 2001 and has been in the canine unit since December 2010.

K-9 Catherine or "Cat" will be paired with Master Deputy Terry Roberts, who has been with the agency since 2001 and has been with the canine unit since November 2009.

"Bloodhounds have always been valuable tools for those of us in law enforcement, we've had huge success over the years with our hounds finding missing persons, citizens in need of medical attention, and dangerous suspects," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We are forever grateful to Linda Boles for her expertise, dedication, and selfless donation of these animals. We're very excited for these four new hounds to start work, keeping the people of Polk County safe."

These new bloodhound pups will join the two other working bloodhounds, K-9 Blake and K-9 Chase, who were donated by the Hardee County Sheriff's Office and the Jimmy Ryce Foundation.

