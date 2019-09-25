HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Ten years ago, tornadoes ripped through Progress Village. Mrs. Wilson's home was condemned and she and her blind son were left without a place to call home.

To make matters worse, the home caught fire and she lost everything inside.

Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, a local nonprofit which is funded by Hillsborough County, came together to build and offer her a new home.

"We are giving the keys of her new house to Mrs. Wilson," a spokesperson with the Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay nonprofit group told 10News. "In partnership with the Hillsborough County Commissioners and the Affordable and Housing Services, we were able to build her a new house."

The house on Croton Avenue was officially given to Mrs. Wilson Wednesday morning. Mrs. Wilson was seen smiling from ear to ear as she walked into her new home.

"Oh yes, I'm home at last," were the first words from Mrs. Wilson as she came walking in with her walker.

The spokesperson said the key here is the home will be passed down to future generations to preserve affordable homeownership and maintain the neighborhood with the house.

When asked about how the new house made her feel, she excitedly responded with, "Oh you have no idea, baby! I don't know whether to cry, or holler, or sing, or pray - I don't know what to do! But I'm glad."

Welcome home, Mrs. Wilson!

