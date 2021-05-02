Archeologists uncover artifacts at destroyed Black cemetery in Clearwater

North Greenwood Cemetery was destroyed by the city when leaders built a segregated pool and school at the site.

Archaeologists say they have uncovered several grave-related artifacts and objects during their continued "ground-truthing" of a destroyed Black cemetery in Clearwater, according to the city.

This comes after archaeologists say they found 15 graves at the site known formerly as North Greenwood Cemetery. Decades ago, the cemetery was destroyed when the city wanted to build a segregated pool and school, the old Curtis Fundamental School.

Artifacts uncovered from the site include a 1942 dime and a metal nameplate grave marker. The marker belonged to William Ridley who was buried in 1951 by the Larken and Gordon Funeral Home, according to the city.

Archeologists say they will continue working at the site through the end of next week and plan to give another update on Feb. 11.

Last year, crews used ground-penetrating radar and detected more than 50 graves at the site. Now they're using heavy machines to remove topsoil layers to confirm whether the graves are really there.

According to the city, three large areas of excavation were opened this week and they found a total of 15 graves or grave shafts at the old cemetery. And, "grave-related objects and artifacts" were found and recovered.

Earlier this week, archeologists said those resting there won't be moved or disturbed.

The city says local community members have stopped by the cemetery site located near the intersection of Holt Avenue and Engman Street to share their memories and knowledge about the cemetery and those who were buried there.

Archeologists say information about the cemetery is valuable to understanding more about the cemetery and its place within the community and have asked for more people to come forward who have knowledge about the cemetery, according to the city.

When the cemetery was destroyed decades ago, the city reportedly told neighbors all the graves had been moved.