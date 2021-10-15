North Port receives $1.69 million for water, wastewater infrastructure and job creation

DeSantis estimates that the funding could create as many as 9,700 new jobs in North Port.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded the city of North Port almost $1.7 million through the state's Job Growth Grant Fund for the installation of water and wastewater infrastructure.

In addition, the governor said he wants to provide business opportunities and expand the economic base in North Port.

The funding will support the installation of water and wastewater infrastructure at the 500-acre Panacea Activity Center.

"This will be something that will allow them to bring in more industry," DeSantis said during Friday's news conference. "They're going to be able to have the key things that they need and I think it's going to potentially provide opportunity to support a lot of business operations and new jobs."

DeSantis estimates that the $1.69 million for the city could create as many as 9,700 new jobs in North Port.

"This is a great community, but most people are commuting elsewhere to work – today, we are investing in infrastructure that will provide opportunities for people to work right here in North Port," DeSantis said.

North Port was the last stop on the governor's weeklong tour investing in smaller cities' job expansion and economy. He was previously in Polk County, Okaloosa County, Collier County and Pinellas County at St. Pete Beach.