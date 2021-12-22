North Port officers surprise drivers with Christmas presents

Officers are pulling over drivers to give them presents instead of citations.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — You have the right to remain festive.

Officers in North Port have been pulling over drivers left and right this holiday season, but instead of giving out citations, they're giving out gifts.

It's part of Operation Santa Surprise. It's a joint effort between the North Port Police Department and Walmart.

Here's how it works, while one officer is pulling someone over, another is inside the store getting gifts together to surprise them with.

It's something that's been going on for years, with the idea being to turn what would normally be negative interaction - getting a ticket - into a positive one.