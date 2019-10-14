NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old last seen Sunday afternoon.

Kyle A. Spicer was last seen by witnesses in the area of River Road and U.S. 41 between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Police say he got into an argument with his parents before walking away from home. He has done this before, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with an orange stripe in the area of Culebra Avenue.

North port police continue to search for him with air units as well as surrounding agencies.

If you see him, police ask you to call 911.

