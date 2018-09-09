North Port police are seeking a vehicle belonging to a Port Charlotte man whose body was found Saturday.

The vehicle that belonged to 20-year-old Tyren Anthony Kinard is a 2013 silver four-door Chrysler 200 with Florida tag JMUK46.

Kinard's body was found in an undeveloped area near Sawyer Circle near the Charlotte County line.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911. Anyone with more information in the case is asked to call Detective Chris Maki at (941) 429-7323.

