NORTH PORT, Fla — Detectives are searching for evidence along Interstate 75 in North Port, shutting down the southbound lanes between Sumter Boulevard and Kings Highway Saturday morning.
Police say a person was shot around 3:45 a.m. while driving through the area.
The lane closures extend between mile marker 182 and mile marker 170, so drivers are being told to find alternate routes like US-41.
If you know anything about this case police are asking you to call Detective Chris Clark at 942-429-7349.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
