North Port student arrested after posting 'threat' on social media: police

According to a statement from North Port High School Principle Shannon Fusco, the student was known to the school and was arrested soon after the comments were posted.

Detectives have investigated social media comments from student at NPHS about planning to harm students on campus. While the student says they made the comments in jest, we take these words very seriously. An arrest was quickly made. The school sent this message to families. pic.twitter.com/BkjyfhVfpt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) December 16, 2022

"It is vitally important that you remind your students that we and our community take all threats seriously. The consequences this person may face are many. We expect every student to be safe," said Fusco.

Fusco said this was the second incident this month similar in nature.