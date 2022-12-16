North Port student arrested after posting 'threat' on social media: police

NORTH PORT, Fla. — One student was arrested Thursday after posting that they would harm students at North Port High School, police said on Twitter.
According to a statement from North Port High School Principle Shannon Fusco, the student was known to the school and was arrested soon after the comments were posted.
"It is vitally important that you remind your students that we and our community take all threats seriously. The consequences this person may face are many. We expect every student to be safe," said Fusco.
Fusco said this was the second incident this month similar in nature.
"Our students need to know that we are all here for them: to guide and to support," said Fusco.