The suspect now has been taken into custody, and the student who was shot has died from their injuries.

SEATTLE — Seattle police confirmed the student at Ingraham High School who was shot on Tuesday morning has died.

SPD initially responded to a shooting at Ingraham High School on Tuesday morning just before 10 a.m. The school was in lockdown as officers searched the surrounding area for the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m., SPD Chief Adrian Diaz later confirmed to reporters. He was arrested on 145th and Aurora and had a weapon. It is unclear if it was the same weapon used in the shooting.

SPD said although a suspect was arrested, the investigation still is ongoing.

“The tragedy impacts not just the family and the students and the faculty and administrators and everyone at Ingraham High School, but threatens the essential trust, that social contract if you will, that we have with all of our communities, “ said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell in a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

One parent standing outside the school spoke to KING 5 and said he was receiving texts from his son, who was inside a classroom and unharmed.

Seattle Public Schools announced Tuesday that classes at Ingraham would be canceled for Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10.

“As a superintendent, you never want to step into a podium to speak to something like this. This should be rare and not commonplace. A tragedy has struck our community today,” said Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones. “For now, my priority is to make sure the students and the families are safe. If to the parents if you need help talking to your child about today's events, our health services team is available to you.”

Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, reflecting on a trip she made to Ingraham in 2018 to meet with students about gun violence prevention.

"I’m heartbroken this morning. My thoughts are with the hospitalized student, their loved ones, and with all Ingraham students, teachers, staff, and families affected by this senseless act of gun violence. As a mother, I know the terror of hearing that your child may be in danger but having to wait and wait to learn if they’re okay.

"Ingraham students have been leaders in calling for the end to gun violence in schools. In March 2018, Ingraham students invited me, the mayor, and legislators to join them in speaking out against gun violence. Their simple message: ‘Enough’."

“When one young man or young person can pick up a gun and shoot another young person, there's a problem,” said Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz. “We know that we need to make sure that we can support everybody in our community. That we can have our kids thrive, but it starts today.”

Gov. Jay Inslee also posted a Tweet thanking Seattle PD for being on the scene and helping to resolve the incident.