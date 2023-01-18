North Texas woman says she was run over by neighbor amid feud over trash, arrest made

"I can't believe any person would hop into a car and hit a person the way she hit me," the woman told WFAA.

ALLEN, Texas — We all have a choice about where we live but rarely do we get to decide who we live next to.

These two next-door neighbors in Allen haven't been very neighborly. A feud that they said lasted two years took a very serious turn at the beginning of this year.

"I've literally been harassed by this lady for the last couple years," said Lakisha Broomfield, who is wearing special glasses to help with the concussion she claimed she suffered from the incident.

Broomfield told WFAA that she and her neighbor, who Allen police identified as Sydney Harris, had argued over trash. Broomfield said because of the holidays her trashcans were overflowing so she decided to put some of her trash in her neighbor's trashcans. This resulted in a brief verbal and physical altercation.

Harris did not want to go on camera with WFAA, but she was forthcoming about what happened on that Jan. 4 day. Harris claims Broomfield had pushed her to the ground twice during the argument and that is when she got into her vehicle and slammed into the trashcans -- and Broomfield.

The incident was caught on a neighbor's home camera. Harris told WFAA that she never intended to hit Broomfield with her car. Harris said she suffers from a disorder that leads to mobility issues.

Broomfield said the two times Harris fell to the ground she was acting in self-defense.

"When she hit her... she flew back," said Antionette Steele, Broomfield's cousin who witnessed the event.

The vehicle, driven by Harris, can be seen cutting into the Broomfield driveway knocking over the trashcans and tossing Broomfield roughly six feet to the ground.

"I can't believe any person would hop into a car and hit a person the way she hit me," Broomfield told WFAA.

Allen police arrested Harris on Jan. 13 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Harris told WFAA that she bonded herself out.

WFAA gave Harris multiple opportunities to share her side of the events, but she declined any recording. But she did agree to speak generally to certain events.

Broomfield said this feud with her neighbor has only gotten worse over time. She said that her neighbor has stolen water, screamed at her children, set branches at her doorstep and even threw rocks at her vehicle in the past.

Allen police did confirm a call for service for Harris stealing water. Harris admitted she did steal water by putting her hose into the neighbor's spigot.

Harris ended the brief conversation with WFAA, saying she has nothing against Broomfield but doesn't like that the neighbors park on the public street in front of her home.

"I'm having some PTSD, a lot of anxiety a lot of panic attacks. I just want the peace... the peace of mind and no issues," said Broomfield.