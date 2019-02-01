ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A two-vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 275 near the Skyway Bridge Wednesday morning.

One person was injured.

FHP said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near the south end rest area and fishing pier rest area on the Pinellas County side of the bridge.

All northbound lanes remained blocked as of 11:30 a.m. and FHP is working to route traffic around the crash.

This is a developing story.

