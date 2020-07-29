Norwegian flag mistaken for Confederate flag removed at Michigan inn

The Norwegian flag contains the same colors as a Confederate flag, but the patterns and symbols are different.

ST JOHNS, Mich. — Owners of a Michigan bed and breakfast have removed a Norwegian flag outside of their business after being accused of promoting racism from people who think that it is a Confederate flag.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Kjersten and Greg Offenecker, owners of The Nordic Pineapple, hung the flag opposite of the American flag after they moved into the Civil War-era mansion in 2018.

The red flag, with a blue cross superimposed on a white cross, is a nod to Kjersten Offenbecker’s grandfather, who was born in Norway.

