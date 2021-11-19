An increased holiday demand has forced retailers like Publix Supermarkets to establish purchase limits for certain items.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shelves at your favorite supermarket may be looking a bit bare as the country continues to battle ongoing supply issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, coupled with an increased holiday demand, has forced retailers like Publix Supermarkets to establish purchase limits for certain items.

These items include plastic plates, cutlery, bacon, toilet paper, refrigerated snacks, sausage, sports drinks and more.

"The limits are for all stores in our seven-state operating area," said a representative for Publix. "There is not a set time determined for these limits, and the list can change to include more items or remove items."

Gatorade is among items now being limited at some grocery stores. The cashier told me it’s b/c they’re having trouble getting the plastic tops for the bottles. Here are other items Publix says it’s limiting to 2 per customer due to supply issues & increased demand.⁦@FCN2go⁩ pic.twitter.com/aZgNyFrVBB — Heather Crawford (@HeatherFCN) November 19, 2021

Publix says a demand for Thanksgiving staples like jarred gravy, cranberry sauce and canned pie filling have also contributed to widespread shortages.

Customers are limited to buying two of any individual item listed below:

Canned cranberry sauce

Jarred gravy

Canned pie filling

Canola and vegetable oil

Cream cheese

Bacon

Rolled breakfast sausage

Paper napkins

Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

Bath tissue

Refrigerated snacks (lunchable type items)

Sports drinks

Aseptic type juices (capri sun)

Canned cat food (variety packs)

Refrigerated pet food