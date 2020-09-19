Note left with abandoned dog: My dad lost his home from COVID

Animal shelter employees got a note about a dog left tied to a tree.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Workers at the Johnson County Animal Shelter are trying to find a new home for a dog left abandoned this week.

Animal control got a call about a dog left tied to a tree. When officers went to retrieve the animal they also found a note left in the dog’s collar.

“I was a spoiled girl, my dad gave me my own couch to lay on and my own memory foam bed,” the note said. “My dad lost his job and soon his home from COVID.”

Roadie is an 18-month-old female German Shepherd mix. Shelter staff said she is very energetic.

Director Michael Delp says they have seen an increase in the number of people surrendering pets during the pandemic. In this case, he says there was a better way to give up Roadie.

“It’s never a good idea to release an animal anywhere on its own. Roadie could have been struck by a vehicle, could have been attacked by wolves or coyotes, so call your local shelter,” said Delp.

So far, they’ve received more than 20 inquires to adopt Roadie but are filtering applications to find the right home for her.