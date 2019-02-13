POLK COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Polk County’s fire chief and deputy manager fielded questions regarding accusations of policy violations, incompetence and even a coverup stemming from a fatal fire this past November.

They also released Snapchat video of the house fire north of Lakeland where 76-year-old Lorretta Pickard was pleading with 911 dispatch for a rescue that never came.

The social media video was posted by Capt. James Williams, who was suspended without pay 24 hours for violating department policy.

Pickard can be heard on 911 audio pleading. “They know I’m in here, right?"

"Yes. They know you’re in there,” the dispatcher replied repeatedly.

Williams can be heard on a recording of the fire radio call that taking command of the scene. Some have questioned whether he lacked the experience to do so. Williams had less than two years of experience as a captain.

Officials say he violated not only the department’s social media policy, but also protocol when he claims he attempted to make entry without first notifying dispatch by radio.

Officials showed an injury report document that said Williams had slightly burned himself but required no treatment.

“I mean, he got burned trying to make an effort to save somebody’s life. So, as a fire chief or just a human being, what more can I expect of this guy?” said Polk County Fire Chief Tony Stravino.

Williams was expected to take questions Wednesday, but canceled his interview less than an hour before a scheduled press conference.

That left Stravino and Deputy County Manager Joe Halman to field questions about Williams' qualifications and decision-making that fatal night, and a timeline that suggests Pickard was still alive and on the phone with 911 even as there seemed to be confusion about whether she was inside.

Several times early on during the radio call, dispatchers can be heard telling field crews and commander that there are reports of a person inside. They even describe her as an elderly female who has trouble moving without a walker.

But several minutes later, the commander still states: “I’m not asking you to make access, I’m asking if anyone on scene has confirmed that you have entrapment or not.”

The answer: “No sir, there are no residents on scene at this time, no cars in the driveway, no residents.”

When Williams first took command here at the scene, he radioed there was a power line down preventing their vehicles from getting close to the scene of the fire. He also indicated there was a lack of water to battle the blaze.

But even after the power had been shut off by Lakeland Power Co. and water had arrived, Pickard was still on the line with 911. Yet, there’s no indication on the radio call, that Williams ever reconsidered trying to rescue her.

Williams updates the dispatchers, telling them, “Still in a defensive tactical operation,” indicating an outside attack on the fire.

Amber Addison, Pickard’s niece, says if Williams was Snapchatting while her Aunt Loretta was still alive, he shouldn’t be suspended -- he should be fired.

“To be on the phone, Snapchatting the story? No. That’s unacceptable,” said Addison.

There are now three investigations going on. The sheriff’s office is looking into the death. The state fire marshal is looking into the cause. And there is an internal investigation to figure out what, if anything, should’ve been done differently.

As for allegations of a coverup?

“We have absolutely, unequivocally, nothing to hide or cover up,” said Halman. “It is what it is.”

Polk County Commissioner Chairman George Lindsey also sat in on Wednesday’s meeting.

Lindsey was clearly concerned about questions raised regarding Williams’ record and the timeline suggesting Pickard was still alive and communicating with dispatchers even as firefighters seemingly gave up on rescuing her.

For now, it remains an internal investigation, but county officials did not rule out bringing in outside agency for increased transparency.

Listen to both the 911 audio and the dispatch audio below.

