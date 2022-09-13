Ex-nurse from St. Pete accused of stealing fentanyl in Boston agrees to plead guilty

Lisa Tarr was a student nurse working at a Boston-area hospital when she allegedly admitted to investigators that she had stolen fentanyl.

BOSTON — A former nurse from St. Petersburg has agreed to plead guilty after being accused of taking opioids from two Boston-area hospitals in 2018 and 2020.

Lisa Tarr, 33, was charged with four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts announced in a news release. The St. Pete woman agreed to plead guilty to the counts.

Charging documents from August 2018 say Tarr was a student nurse working at a Boston-area hospital when she allegedly admitted to investigators that she had stolen and self-injected fentanyl from the hospital. Fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

Two years later in 2020, Tarr was working at a different Boston-area hospital when she was accused of stealing an infusion bag containing fentanyl used to treat a patient. In a separate accusation that year, Tarr was also accused of stealing multiple syringes of hydromorphone from a locker drug cabinet.

"The charge of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud provides a sentence of no greater than four years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts reports.