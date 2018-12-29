LARGO, Fla. — A Largo certified nursing assistant took more than $4,000 from a resident of an assisted living facility, police said.

Gabriele Zavala, 58, was charged Thursday with theft from persons 65 or older - more than $300, exploitation of the elderly and fraudulent use of a credit card. She was released after posting $15,150 bail.

According to an affidavit, the victim gave Zavala her debit card and PIN to buy her some personal items. The victim let Zavala keep the card because she was unable to go outside and in case she needed more items.

Between Oct. 31 and Thursday, Dec. 27, Zavala took $4,190 from the victim's account, police said.

When questioned, Zavala said she took $1,240 from the account, used $60 to buy the victim clothing and gave the rest of the money to the victim, police said.

When asked where the card was, Zavala said she had cut it up and disposed of it Thursday before she spoke to police, detectives said.

Police reviewed Walmart video footage and found on Nov. 13, Zavala used the victim's card to buy a Santa Claus costume worth $53.50.

The victim said Zavala didn't have her permission to buy the costume. Police said Zavala told them she intended to pay the victim back.

