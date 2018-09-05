SARASOTA, Fla. -- A nationwide nurse shortage is becoming a problem here in the Bay area. The shortage is expected to get worse.

The Florida Center for Nursing (FCN) estimates that by 2025, Florida will have a shortage of at least 50,300 registered nurses, or 56,000 registered nurses and 12,500 licensed practical nurses.

At 35 years old, Rich Cigich made a career move to become a registered nurse. “I wanted to help other people. Be in a career field where I can make a difference,” he said.

According to the American Nurses Association, by 2022 we will need 1.1 million registered nurses like Rich -- nationwide -- to keep up with the need. The Sarasota-Manatee area will be short by 7,000-9,000 nurses.

“It’s a huge shortage. Our population is growing, it’s getting older and care in the hospitals now at such high acuity we just need more nurses. Where we are going to get them, I don’t know, but programs like this will help,” said Dr. Bonnie Hesselberg, department chair for BSN Nursing at Keiser University.

Keiser University has expanded its nursing program to a traditional freshman-to-senior program, except students will complete their bachelor’s degree in just under 3 years instead of 4.

Hesselberg said, “If they like science, are good at math and are critical thinkers, think about our program.”

“That’s been the emphasis expanding the program, getting more qualified instructors and getting more students to provide more nurses to the community,” said Cigich.

And with the increased demand, these student nurses know there’s job security.

Cigich said, “Healthcare is something you can always fall back on. You can travel work anywhere you want. Something the program has shown me is nurses aren’t just at one’s bedside. There are nurses in management positions leadership positions. There’s always a job for a nurse.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP